The opaque door of the exhibition room slides open, silently revealing a ceramic goddess rising out of a reflective plinth. At her forehead, a lotus blossom, and below, the semblance of a hand grasping a flower as it curves upward.

This figure, “The One Who Perceives the Sounds of the World Nuwa x Naga Maedaw, Shigaraki” by artist Soe Yu Nwe from Myanmar, is pottery with a purpose. It joins works from eight other Asian artists for “Ambient, Environment, Circumstances — The Typography of Contemporary Art —,” the first contemporary art exhibition at Simose Art Museum in Otake, Hiroshima Prefecture.

In December 2024, the Shigeru Ban-designed museum attracted global attention when it was named the “world’s most beautiful museum” at the Prix Versailles by UNESCO. The current exhibition, which runs through July 21, celebrates the honor.