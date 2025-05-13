Taipei –

A Chinese military blockade of Taiwan ignites panic across the self-ruled island as banks shut down, families flee, fake news spreads and Taiwanese troops brace for attack.

The on-screen chaos is the basis of a new Taiwanese television series called "Zero Day," which creators hope will "awaken" people to the real-life threat of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

Beijing has long vowed to annex Taiwan, by force if necessary.