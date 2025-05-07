Japan’s popular boy band Arashi — which has been on hiatus since the end of 2020 — will disband next year after going on tour one last time next spring, the group announced in a video on its fan club site.
The announcement on Tuesday, the first time the group has officially appeared together since 2020, puts an end to speculation on whether they will resume activities.
There were emotional reactions from fans to the news.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.