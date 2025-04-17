Coachella 2025 boasted A-lister guest appearances, a dose of leftist politics, orchestral fusion and Y2K fashion.

Here are takeaways from the first weekend of the premier festival that draws hundreds of thousands of revelers to the California desert:

Lady Gaga, Post Malone, Benson Boone, Charli XCX, Tyla, Lisa, Jennie ... the pop lineup ran deep at Coachella 2025, a reflection of the charts and the fanbases that ride or die with their idols.