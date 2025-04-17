Many Japanese films are set in the music business, but few devote more screen time to actual performances than “Ya Boy Kongming! The Movie.”

Based on a TV drama that was in turn inspired by a manga, this strenuously entertaining live-action film traces the improbable musical career of the title protagonist, a famous Chinese strategist of the chaotic Three Kingdoms period (A.D. 220-280) who finds himself reincarnated in modern-day Japan.

Scripted by Nonji Nemoto, who also worked on the TV drama, and directed by Shuhei Shibue, a prolific maker of music videos and TV commercials, the film assumes familiarity with the “Ya Boy Kongming!” world and Three Kingdoms history.