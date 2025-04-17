Lisa and Jennie of the Korean pop music group Blackpink performed for the first time as solo artists in front of massive crowds at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Friday and Sunday, bringing out their unique hip-hop styles.

Lisa twerked to the heavy beat of her song "Money" in a red outfit under red lights.

Other K-pop performances at Coachella included seven-member Enhypen, a South Korean boy group who performed on Saturday, and XG — an acronym for Xtraordinary Girls — a South Korea-based Japanese girl group who performed Sunday.