Singer and actor Ayumi Ishida, known for her hit tune "Blue Light Yokohama," died of hypothyroidism at a Tokyo hospital on March 11. She was 76.

Ishida, whose real name was Yoshiko Ishida, was born in Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, and raised in Ikeda, Osaka Prefecture.

While studying under the late composer Taku Izumi, she made her debut as a professional singer in 1964. "Blue Light Yokohama," released in 1968, sold over 1 million copies.

As an actor, she appeared in such films as "Eki Station" and "Otoko wa Tsurai yo Torajiro Ajisai no Koi" ("It's Tough Being a Man: Hearts and Flowers for Tora-san"). Her performances in "Kataku no Hito" ("House on Fire") and "Tokei Adieu l'Hiver" won her the Japan Academy Film Prize in the best actress category in 1987.

She also acted in many television drama series including "Kita no Kuni Kara" ("From the northern country"), "Kinyobi no Tsuma Tachi e" ("Friday Wives") and "Seishun Kazoku" ("Youth family").

Ishida was awarded the Japanese Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette, in 2021.