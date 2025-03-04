The solo performance is a popular theatrical genre that rarely translates to film, at least in its original form. When Chazz Palminteri brought his hit one-man show “A Bronx Tale” to the screen in 1993, it was with a full cast, not just a single actor on a stage.

So Kazuyoshi Okuyama’s mesmerizing one-woman film “Reveal” is an outlier and, as Okuyama himself describes it, an experiment. The fact that it works so well is mostly due to the bravura performance of Kumi Takiuchi as a prostitute who lays bare her soul with a smiling

detachment, confessing both her struggles and crimes.