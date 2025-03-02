Die-hard South Korean fans cheer and clap as their favorite superheroes strike poses in brightly colored uniforms to the sounds of a soulful Japanese ballad, a nostalgic throwback to the days of VHS.

It has been decades since Japanese superhero series "Choudenshi Bioman" was last on TV, but its epic stories of good versus evil still resonate deeply with these South Korean millennials.

And while their masked heroes are now well into their sixties, a chance to meet them in person at a recent sold-out concert hall event in Seoul was too good to pass up — even with ticket prices starting at 300,000 won ($210).