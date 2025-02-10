[Editor’s note: The following article includes spoilers for Nippon TV series “The Hot Spot”]

The premise of Nippon TV’s new series “The Hot Spot” points toward intergalactic drama. A woman living in a Yamanashi town in the shadow of Mount Fuji discovers her co-worker is an alien. The extraterrestrial-in-hiding boasts inhuman abilities — super strength and speed — and his very presence hints at more secrets lurking in the sleepy locale.

The show does not, however, transform into an action-packed adventure or a suspenseful dive into galactic mysteries. “The Hot Spot” instead uses this supernatural concept to explore the everyday — the alien’s abilities are utilized to solve problems such as getting volleyballs unstuck from a gym roof or delivering lost items to guests at the hotel where he works. The bulk of a single episode primarily revolves around funny chitchat.