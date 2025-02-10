An exhibition of various kinds of miniatures is being held at a cultural property site on the premises of Hotel Gajoen Tokyo, featuring crafts from 17 artists and collectors.

"The appeal of miniatures, including the fun of seeing familiar things on a smaller scale as well as the world of elaborate technology and playful spirit, transcends time and borders with the power to captivate people," Hotel Gajoen said.

The event will run through March 9 at the historic Hyakudan Kaidan wooden building, a Tokyo Metropolitan Government-designated tangible cultural property.