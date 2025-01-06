"The Brutalist," the story of a Holocaust survivor who chases the American dream, and musical thriller "Emilia Perez" took home the first major movie honors of Hollywood's awards season at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

"The Brutalist" was named best movie drama and star Adrien Brody won best film actor. "Emilia Perez" claimed best movie musical or comedy.

At the red-carpet ceremony in Beverly Hills, Demi Moore won best actress in a musical or comedy film for her leading role in "The Substance," the story of a fading actress seeking a fountain of youth.