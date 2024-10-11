Nobuyo Oyama, best known for voicing the title character of Doraemon, one of Japan’s most popular anime, died from natural causes on Sept. 29 at age 90, it was announced on Friday.

From the show's debut in 1979 until 2005, Oyama voiced the nation's beloved blue cat-robot with her iconic pacing.

The Doraemon anime has been watched by millions in Japan and around the world and has been translated into 55 languages, while the original manga has been translated into 12 languages and released in 17 countries.

Since the initial release of the manga in 1970, the franchise, which also includes several movies and video games, has garnered global popularity.

Born in Tokyo in 1933, Oyama entered the entertainment industry aspiring to become an actor. Her voice acting career began in 1957 when she performed in the dubbed version of the TV series “Lassie.”