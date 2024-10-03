When I stepped into the Taro Nasu gallery, I commented that it felt quite spacious — at least, more so than I had expected.

"Maybe for Tokyo,” said Masako Hosoi, the gallery’s director. "But Taro is always trying to make his gallery as small as possible, that’s his theory,” she said, referring to the owner, Taro Nasu, who is also a director. "We can’t be a big gallery just like those in London, Paris, Berlin. We can’t compete with them.”

The Taro Nasu gallery is on the upper level of a four-story building in the heart of Roppongi, an entertainment and business district in Tokyo known for its museums and galleries.