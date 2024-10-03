A Netflix period war drama produced by South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook opened Asia's largest film festival Wednesday, the first time a streaming title has kicked off the event.

Directed by Kim Sang-man and featuring Korean megastar Gang Dong-won in a lead role, "Uprising" is one of 224 official entries at this year's Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), which runs through Oct. 11.

The film attracted significant attention ahead of its world premiere thanks largely to the involvement of Park, best known for ultra-violent thrillers like 2003's "Old Boy," which played a key role in bringing South Korean cinema to the global forefront.