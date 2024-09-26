Staging the classics can always present a risk, particularly in an era of evolved political sensibilities. However, director Barbara Lluch manages a balance between authenticity and modernity with her take on Vincenzo Bellini’s “La Sonnambula.”

The original, which premiered in Milan in 1831, is known for intricate melodic leaps and stunning arias, a masterpiece in the “bel canto” (beautiful singing) tradition. Its plot is set in a fickle patriarchal society where women are judged based on superficial appearances — the source of some criticism but, unfortunately, not something that is entirely foreign to our lives today.

“It's a matter of changing intention,” Lluch says regarding some of the problematic aspects of the original storyline ahead of her version’s Tokyo premiere. “Everything is already there in the libretto; opera is alive, but you must respect the tradition and perform exactly as written. Yet, perspective and intention are important. ... It’s the first thing you learn in dramatic arts.”