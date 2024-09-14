Now that the summer festival season is winding down, Japanese concert-goers are looking ahead — not to next year, but definitely maybe 2026.

More specifically, they’re already fantasizing about seeing Oasis making a triumphant return to this country’s festival circuit. The British rock act broke up in 2009 due to infighting between brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, but the band unexpectedly announced in late August it would be reuniting for a series of shows across the U.K. and Ireland next year. The news thrilled fans around the world, who promptly attempted to grab tickets to at least one of the initial 14 concert dates.

Assuming the Gallaghers manage to make it out of the reunion tour without coming to blows, hopes are that they’ll head overseas. And staging a concert in Japan would be a safe financial bet — this country boasts some of the band’s most fervent fans outside of the U.K.