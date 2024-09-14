As far as movie taglines go, this one is epic: "Motherhood is a bitch." In director Marielle Heller's latest feature, it is both literal and figurative.

"Nightbitch," which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 7, stars Amy Adams as Mother, an artist who becomes a harried stay-at-home mom caring for a boisterous toddler while her husband travels often for business. As she becomes increasingly isolated and overwhelmed, Mother starts hearing things in the night and sprouting unusual hair patches. Is she turning into a dog?

Based on the 2021 novel by Rachel Yoder of the same name, "Nightbitch" explores different facets of motherhood — the wonder and joy, but also the darkness and exhaustion — using equal doses of comedy, drama and magical realism. The film is sure to strike a chord with millions of women who have had to make tough choices about parenting, careers and marriage — only to sometimes be left disappointed and resentful.