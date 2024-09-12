Japanese sports films tend to follow a zero-to-hero arc, climaxing in a big, critical competition. Hiroshi Okuyama’s second feature, “My Sunshine,” uses this arc, but in the service of a coming-of-age story about teen figure skaters that extends wider and deeper than the genre norm.
Based on the director’s original script, the film also comes from an unusually personal place: Okuyama trained and competed as a skater for seven years. The film’s adult coach, played by a thoroughly committed Sosuke Ikematsu, sounds and moves like a true pro, not the standard movie approximation of one.
And the skating scenes, for which Okuyama strapped on a pair of blades to get him and his camera closer to the action, combine realism and lyricism to a rare degree, which are enhanced by soft lighting that bathes his two stars in the elegiac glow of youthful joy and grace.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.