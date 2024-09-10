"Shogun," a television drama set in feudal Japan, was announced as the winner in 14 of 16 nominated categories at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday, becoming the most Emmy-earning TV show for a single season.

The U.S. TV industry's highest honors claimed by the FX network series include that for costumes, makeup and cinematography.

The Creative Arts Emmys for artistic and technical achievements were given ahead of the main Emmy Awards ceremony on Sept. 15.

Hiroyuki Sanada is among the nominees in the lead drama actor category for this year's Emmys. | AFP-JIJI

"Shogun" has been nominated for a record 25 awards in total this year, with Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai among nominees in the lead drama actor and actress categories, respectively. Tadanobu Asano and Takehiro Hira are on the list of best supporting actor nominees.

Based on the eponymous novel by James Clavell, "Shogun" focuses on power struggles during Japan's Sengoku Period (1482-1573).