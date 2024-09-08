Spain's Pedro Almodovar won Venice's Golden Lion award Saturday for his pro-euthanasia film "The Room Next Door," with the acting prizes going to Nicole Kidman and Frenchman Vincent Lindon.

The female friendship end-of-life film starring Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore was Almodovar's first English-language feature-length film.

In the film — which like many of Almodovar's hinges on strong female characters — Swinton plays a war correspondent suffering from terminal cancer. She asks her friend, played by Moore, to be at her side when she takes her own life.