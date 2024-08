Horror comedy is tricky to get right: Skin-crawling scares tend to undercut the knee-slapping gags and vice versa.

Koji Shiraishi’s “House of Sayuri” finds a partial solution in Japan’s ero-guro (erotic and grotesque) artistic genre, which shades its humor pitch-black to match the darkness of the deeds on display.

Not that there’s much erotica in the story, based on a horror manga by Rensuke Oshikiri, though it does toss in a sweet-spirited teen romance.