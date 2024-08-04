It takes intense dedication, hours of prep and a whole lot of sewing: dressing up as Japanese characters may not be an Olympic sport, but these competitors are at the top of their game.

Teams from 36 countries and regions faced off in central Japan on Saturday, having faithfully recreated the elaborate outfits, colorful hairstyles and all-important attitude of their chosen anime, manga and video game stars.

The championship is part of the World Cosplay Summit in Nagoya, a three-day event through Sunday that draws thousands of fans — many keen to show off their own costumes.