  • Saou Ichikawa (right) won Japan's Akutagawa Prize for her debut novel 'Hunchback' on Wednesday. The Naoki Prize was awarded to Sayako Nagai (left) and Ryosuke Kakine (center). | KYODO
  • Kyodo

An author with a physical disability on Wednesday won Japan’s prestigious Akutagawa literary award for the first time for her work about a disabled woman’s anger and desires.

Saou Ichikawa, who has congenital myopathy, won the Akutagawa Prize for up-and-coming authors for her novel “Hunchback,” a humorous debut that also acts as a commentary on the privileges of non-disabled people.

“I wrote this with the mind that there are not many authors (with severe disabilities) like me,” Ichikawa, who uses a ventilator and electric wheelchair, said in a press conference.

