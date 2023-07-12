Milan Kundera, the author of “The Unbearable Lightness of Being,” whose dark, provocative novels delved into the enigma of the human condition, has died, a spokeswoman for the Milan Kundera Library in his native city of Brno said on Wednesday. He was 94.

“Unfortunately I can confirm that Mr. Milan Kundera passed away yesterday (Tuesday) after a prolonged illness,” she said.

Through his characteristic satire and poetic prose, Kundera had sought to express all that is compelling and absurd about life, drawing on his own experiences of being stripped of his Czech nationality for dissent.