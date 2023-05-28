Author Maki Kashimada is well-known in contemporary Japanese literature for her experimental style and philosophical themes. As a scholar of French literature and a member of the Japanese Orthodox Church, Kashimada tackles issues of faith, transgression, isolation and belonging within her works, often finding ways to incorporate a global perspective into her typically Japanese settings. “Love at Six Thousand Degrees,” her first full-length novel to be published in English, is thus a fitting introduction to her work.

Love at Six Thousand Degrees, by Maki Kashimada,

Translated by Haydn Trowell.

128 pages

EUROPA EDITIONS, Fiction.



Kashimada loosely modeled the novel on Marguerite Duras’ screenplay for “Hiroshima Mon Amour,” a 1959 classic of French New Wave cinema directed by Alain Resnais. In the film, a French actress and a Japanese architect meet in a Hiroshima hotel, their passionate physical affair complemented by their intellectual connection as they engage in spiraling philosophical conversations. In Kashimada’s short novel, a similar premise and structure is revealed: An unnamed woman starts a physical relationship with a young half Russian, half Japanese man she meets in a hotel elevator in Nagasaki, their sexual connection underpinned by their ongoing metaphysical discourse that gradually reveals their mutual suffering.