    Julie K. Fujishima, president of Johnny & Associates, in a video released on Sunday | KYODO

The president of entertainment behemoth Johnny & Associates Inc. has issued a formal apology over sexual assault claims against its late founder, Johnny Kitagawa, as former music personalities and others come forward over alleged incidents.

On Sunday, Julie Keiko Fujishima, the talent agency’s president and niece of the former president, issued an apology in a video and written statement on the company’s website in response to the allegations. The apology comes a month after Kauan Okamoto, a Japanese-Brazilian singer and songwriter, claimed that Kitagawa sexually abused him as a teen.

In April, Okamoto said in a news conference that Kitagawa had abused him about 15 to 20 times when he was a member of the agency. He said he was also aware of at least three others who had experienced similar abuse.

