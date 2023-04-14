Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s new film, “Monster,” is in competition for the Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, which opens May 16, organizers said Thursday.
Kore-eda previously won the top award at the French festival in 2018 with “Shoplifters.”
“Monster” is the seventh film to be submitted by the director for the award, and the first since his South Korean film “Broker” last year, which won the best actor award.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.