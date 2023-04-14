Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s new film, “Monster,” is in competition for the Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, which opens May 16, organizers said Thursday.

Kore-eda previously won the top award at the French festival in 2018 with “Shoplifters.”

“Monster” is the seventh film to be submitted by the director for the award, and the first since his South Korean film “Broker” last year, which won the best actor award.