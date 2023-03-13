  • From left: Best supporting actor Ke Huy Quan, best actress Michelle Yeoh, best actor Brendan Fraser and best supporting actress Jamie Lee Curtis pose with their Oscars in the photo room at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood.  | REUTERS
Hollywood – Surreal sci-fi film “Everything Everywhere All at Once” dominated the Oscars on Sunday, winning seven golden statuettes including best picture, Hollywood’s most coveted prize.

The unorthodox but beloved movie — which features multiple universes, sex toys and hot dog fingers — also won best director, best actress, best original screenplay, best editing, and both the best supporting actor and actress prizes.

Michelle Yeoh, who is Malaysian, becomes the first ever Asian woman to win best actress, for her portrayal of an exhausted Chinese laundromat owner embroiled in battle with an inter-dimensional supervillain — who happens to be her daughter.

