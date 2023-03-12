  • Bill Nighy stars as the main protagonist in 'Living,' a film based on Akira Kurosawa's 'Ikiru.' | COURTESY OF TOHO CO., LTD./ KYODO
    Bill Nighy stars as the main protagonist in "Living," a film based on Akira Kurosawa's "Ikiru." | COURTESY OF TOHO CO., LTD./ KYODO

“Living,” a remake set in London of Akira Kurosawa’s 1952 classic “Ikiru,” has been nominated for best-adapted screenplay and actor in a leading role at the upcoming Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

For British author Kazuo Ishiguro, a Nobel-Prize winner born in Nagasaki, writing the adaptation meant delving into what it means to be British, while remaining faithful to the original storyline about a local Japanese official who desperately searches for life’s true meaning after being diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Oscar nominee Kazuo Ishiguro speaks to the press at a luncheon in Los Angeles in February. | REUTERS
