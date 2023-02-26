  • Actress Sofia Otero poses with the Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance for the film '20,000 Species of Bees'after the award ceremony of the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival. | TOBIAS SCHWARZ / AFP-JIJI
    Actress Sofia Otero poses with the Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance for the film "20,000 Species of Bees"after the award ceremony of the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival. | TOBIAS SCHWARZ / AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

Berlin – The Berlin film festival on Saturday awarded its Golden Bear top prize to a documentary by French director Nicolas Philibert and its best acting award to an 8-year-old girl in what jury chief Kristen Stewart described as a “boundary-pushing” event.

“On the Adamant,” coming more than 20 years after Philibert’s acclaimed education documentary “To Be and To Have,” is about a floating day-care center for people with psychiatric problems on the Seine in Paris.

Thanking the jury, Philibert, 72, said “that documentary can be considered to be cinema in its own right touches me deeply.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW