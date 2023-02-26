The Berlin film festival on Saturday awarded its Golden Bear top prize to a documentary by French director Nicolas Philibert and its best acting award to an 8-year-old girl in what jury chief Kristen Stewart described as a “boundary-pushing” event.

“On the Adamant,” coming more than 20 years after Philibert’s acclaimed education documentary “To Be and To Have,” is about a floating day-care center for people with psychiatric problems on the Seine in Paris.

Thanking the jury, Philibert, 72, said “that documentary can be considered to be cinema in its own right touches me deeply.”