    A special section for "Slam Dunk" comic books is created at a bookstore in Seoul on Jan. 23. The manga-to-film adaptation of Takehiko Inoue's 1990s sports anime series has drawn more than 1 million moviegoers in South Korea in the two weeks since its release. | KYODO
Seoul – A recently released reimagining of hit Japanese anime “Slam Dunk” has proven hugely popular in South Korea and brought with it a wave of nostalgia for the 1990s manga and television series as well as the underdog basketball team the film features.

Jeong Jin Hyeok is one of many South Koreans in their 30s and 40s revisiting their childhood with “The First Slam Dunk,” a new film version of the beloved and wildly popular basketball manga.

The film has currently sold the third-most theater tickets ever for a Japanese anime film shown in South Korea, according to the Korean Film Council.

