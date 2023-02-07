British author Salman Rushdie said he finds it “very difficult” to write after being stabbed last year, in an interview published Monday ahead of the release of his new novel “Victory City.”

Rushdie, whose “epic tale” of a 14th-century woman who defies a patriarchal world to rule a city hits U.S. shelves Tuesday, said the attack had scarred him mentally.

“There is such a thing as PTSD, you know,” the 75-year-old told the New Yorker magazine in his first interview since the Aug. 12 stabbing at a conference in Chautauqua in upstate New York.