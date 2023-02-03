An anthology of nine short stories from as many Asian writers has been published in a project proposed by South Korean author Chung Se Rang to explore what she views as the stresses on relationships in today’s world.

The collection — whose Japanese title is “Zetsuen,” which loosely translates as “Disconnection” — was released in both South Korea and Japan in early December, with the foreign-language stories translated.

Chung, a science fiction and fantasy author, wrote the South Korean story, while the Japanese work was contributed by Sayaka Murata, author of the international bestseller “Convenience Store Woman.”