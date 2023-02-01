  • AFP-Jiji, Kyodo

Celebrated Japanese author Haruki Murakami will release his first new novel in six years this April, publisher Shinchosha Publishing announced on Wednesday.

There was little detail given about the new work, which will be Murakami’s first novel since “Killing Commendatore” was published in February 2017.

Haruki Murakami | KYODO
