Celebrated Japanese author Haruki Murakami will release his first new novel in six years this April, publisher Shinchosha Publishing announced on Wednesday.
There was little detail given about the new work, which will be Murakami’s first novel since “Killing Commendatore” was published in February 2017.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.