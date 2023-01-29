Hajime Isayama, creator of the popular Japanese manga series “Attack on Titan,” has been given a special award at the International Comics Festival in Angouleme, France.

The special award was given to Isayama on Saturday to mark the 50th holding of the French comics festival, which started in 1974.

Two other Japanese manga writers — Ryoichi Ikegami, whose works include “Otoko Gumi,” and Junji Ito, known for his work “Tomie” — received honorary awards.