This is not a review of “Kaleidoscope.” One reason for this is that the Netflix heist series, which arrived Jan. 1, is not especially noteworthy, except for one gimmick. The other reason has to do with the nature of that gimmick.

The episodes, set before and after an elaborate robbery attempt, are served to Netflix viewers in random order (except for the episode depicting the actual heist, which runs last). So in a way, I can’t review the series as you might see it, because I can’t know which of (tries to summon my knowledge of factorials from middle-school math) a lot of possible permutations you could experience.

That’s the interesting part of “Kaleidoscope.” And let’s be honest, at this point, it’s not that interesting! A few years ago, sure; the series would have seemed like a bold experiment in the ways new technology might change TV.