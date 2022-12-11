Japanese composer and musician Ryuichi Sakamoto streamed a pre-recorded concert on Sunday that he has said “may be my last” due to his ongoing battle with cancer.

Sakamoto, known for his film scores as well as his work in the 1970s and 1980s with electronic music band Yellow Magic Orchestra, revealed in June that he is battling stage 4 cancer after previously announcing he had throat cancer in 2014 and rectal cancer in 2021.

Footage of the piano concert was streamed to around 30 countries and regions, including Japan, Asia and Europe. In it, the 70-year-old performed 13 of his compositions, including the main theme from 1983 film “Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence,” “Tong Poo” from his work on YMO, and music from a new collection set for release in January.