  • Kah Wai Lim’s 'Your Lovely Smile' serves as both a portrait of a real indie filmmaker (Hirobumi Watanabe, center) and a look at the struggles mini-theaters in the countryside are facing in order to stay afloat. | ©️ CINEMADRIFTERS
    Kah Wai Lim’s “Your Lovely Smile” serves as both a portrait of a real indie filmmaker (Hirobumi Watanabe, center) and a look at the struggles mini-theaters in the countryside are facing in order to stay afloat. | ©️ CINEMADRIFTERS
  • SHARE

Most of the nearly 500 Japanese movies released every year are low-budget independent films that screen in art houses, locally called mini-shiatā (mini-theaters). Before the pandemic, most mini-theater owners were fighting to survive financially, and their struggles only intensified after COVID-19 hit and theaters nationwide shut down for a month starting in April 2020.

Crowdfunding campaigns and other initiatives helped them stay in business, but recovery to the pre-pandemic status quo has been slow, especially outside the Tokyo metro area.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW