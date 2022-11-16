Public broadcaster NHK announced Wednesday the lineup for its annual New Year’s Eve musical show “Kohaku Uta Gassen.” This year’s roster includes the return of South Korean pop acts as well as some new domestic faces — real and animated.
Highlighting the first-time participants set to appear at the 73rd edition of “Kohaku” are two K-pop acts that represent a new era for South Korea’s music industry. Groups Le Sserafim and Ive (both stylized in all caps) debuted in the first half of 2022, with both attracting global attention for their uptempo dance-pop songs. Each project also features a Japanese member, including Sakura Miyawaki, formerly of HKT48, in Le Sserafim.
