It feels like whatever direction Japanese pop culture takes, singer-songwriter Yumi Matsutoya will always find a way to remain near the forefront.
In fact, this fall marks the 50th anniversary of her debut in music. To celebrate, the artist known to most of her fans as “Yuming” will release a collection this week loaded with hits titled, “Yuming Banzai!: -Yumi Matsutoya 50th Anniversary Best Album.” The tracklist is proof of her pop presence over the past half century, with then-contemporary hits and soundtrack standouts.
