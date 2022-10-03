  • Jiji

A video of the Beatles captured by Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department during the British rock band’s 1966 tour to Japan has been disclosed.

The release came after a disclosure request filed with the MPD eight years ago by a nonprofit organization working to promote information disclosure in the city of Nagoya and a related lawsuit. The faces of people in the video, excluding the Beatles members, have been censored by the police department.

