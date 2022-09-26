Eclectic Japanese rock band Chai’s venture into the Chinese market started with TikTok.
Despite little promotion, the quartet’s 2017 song “Kawaii Hito” went viral on Douyin, the Chinese version of the short-form video app, according to Terao Budha, chief executive officer of Big Romantic Entertainment, a company that helps to bring Japanese artists to mainland China and Taiwan.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.