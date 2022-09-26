  • Eclectic Japanese rock band Chai has made some inroads into China's lucrative entertainment industry. | TERAO BUDHA
    Eclectic Japanese rock band Chai has made some inroads into China's lucrative entertainment industry. | TERAO BUDHA
  • SHARE

Eclectic Japanese rock band Chai’s venture into the Chinese market started with TikTok.

Despite little promotion, the quartet’s 2017 song “Kawaii Hito” went viral on Douyin, the Chinese version of the short-form video app, according to Terao Budha, chief executive officer of Big Romantic Entertainment, a company that helps to bring Japanese artists to mainland China and Taiwan.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , , , ,