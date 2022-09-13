  • French-Swiss film director Jean-Luc Godard attends the 2010 Swiss Federal 'Grand Prix Design' award ceremony in Zurich in 2010. | REUTERS
PARIS – Film director Jean-Luc Godard, the godfather of France’s New Wave cinema, died on Tuesday aged 91, newspaper Liberation said, citing people close to the Franco-Swiss director.

Godard was among the world’s most acclaimed directors, known for such classics as “Breathless” and “Contempt,” which pushed cinematic boundaries and inspired iconoclastic directors decades after his 1960s heyday.

