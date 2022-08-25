If you’ve lived in Japan, visited or just spend unhealthy amounts of time on Instagram, it doesn’t take long to realize that something about “Bullet Train” is a bit off. David Leitch’s garish, hyper-violent comedy follows Brad Pitt and a bevy of contract killers on a high-speed shinkansen journey from Tokyo to Kyoto. Only it doesn’t seem to be happening in Japan at all.

Stick around for the end credits and you can catch the movie’s big reveal: It was actually filmed on a Sony backlot in California. Produced at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, “Bullet Train” never even got a chance to alight in the country where it’s supposed to take place.