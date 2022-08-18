  • SHARE

Many Japanese films are populated by colorful drifters, orphaned kids and delinquent teens. “It’s All My Fault,” Yusaku Matsumoto’s follow-up to his 2017 feature debut “Noise,” features the trifecta.

Unlike “Noise,” which was inspired by the 2007 Akihabara massacre in which seven died (and whose perpetrator was recently executed), “It’s All My Fault” has a generic feel, as though Matsumoto, who also wrote the script, assembled it more from other movies than lived experience.

