  • Author Banana Yoshimoto’s collection of short stories, 'Dead-End Memories,' will heighten a nostalgic or contemplative state of mind, just like a lo-fi music playlist. | GETTY IMAGES
    Author Banana Yoshimoto’s collection of short stories, “Dead-End Memories,” will heighten a nostalgic or contemplative state of mind, just like a lo-fi music playlist. | GETTY IMAGES
  • SHARE

If you’ve spent any time at all on YouTube during the past few years, you might have noticed the proliferation of lo-fi music playlists across the platform. Beloved by millions worldwide for helping them focus on work or create a soothing, “late-night” ambience — this review was written to a three-hour lo-fi playlist — lo-fi (low-fidelity) music is a subgenre of electronic music that mixes elements of hip-hop beats, downtempo rhythms, jazz, chillwave and house, with an emphasis on the imperfect, analog quality of the audio.

Award-winning author Banana Yoshimoto’s writing is the literary equivalent of lo-fi music, and her latest English language release, “Dead-End Memories,” illustrates this perfectly.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,