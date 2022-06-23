  • The second volume of Naomi Kawase’s documentary on the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games mostly supplies quick sketches rather than in-depth portraits of the individuals involved in bringing the Games together. | © 2022-INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE-ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
    The second volume of Naomi Kawase’s documentary on the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games mostly supplies quick sketches rather than in-depth portraits of the individuals involved in bringing the Games together. | © 2022-INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE-ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
  • SHARE

The Olympics have long been documented on film, starting when cameramen recorded early 20th-century Games for posterity. It was German director Leni Riefenstahl, however, who was the first to elevate what had once been plodding newsreels of ceremonies and competitions into visual art with her 1938 two-part documentary about the 1936 Berlin Olympics, “Olympia.”

While celebrating Aryan beauty and grace to the delight of her Nazi employers, Riefenstahl also brought drama and excitement to her film of the Games, most notably in the sequences illustrating the triumphs of Black American track star Jesse Owens.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,