Nagoya – In 2021, Li Kotomi became just the second writer without Japanese as her native language to win Japan’s most prestigious literary award, the Akutagawa Prize — the first being Yang Yi in 2008.
It was her second time making history: she was also the first author to win the Gunzo Award for New Writers for the same reason.
