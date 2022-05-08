Author Kotaro Isaka is on the fast track to international recognition as an author. Not only is one of this summer’s most anticipated film releases the Hollywood adaptation of his 2011 bestseller, “Bullet Train,” the English translation of his thriller “Three Assassins” was published by Harvill Secker on April 14.

The writer isn’t one to shy away from thrillers and mysteries, which has led him to domestic success in the form of 35 novels and short story collections under his belt.

Three Assassins, by Kotaro Isaka

Translated by Sam Malissa

272 pages

HARVILL SECKER



“I strive to create stories both fun and unconventional, so perhaps my fiction does not fall under one specific genre as a result,” Isaka says via email. “I’m not good at writing serious stories and believe that fiction stories should lead readers to smile. I can’t help including comedic moments in all of my fiction.”

Isaka’s “Bullet Train” is a high-speed thriller with quirky, comedic twists, not the stereotypical Japanese crime tale readers may expect — and that was exactly his intention.

“To me, storytelling starts with the characters — a mixture of fear and friendliness in them as I create their world,” he says. “I wanted to write about assassins who might really exist. While writing this story, I was thinking of ordinary people who are freelancers or who work for companies because I wanted to get away from the stereotypical image of the yakuza that is used in many Japanese movies.”

“Three Assassins” is the first book in a trilogy about killers for hire, followed by “Bullet Train.” It was the latter, however, that first became available in English, published after the film received the green light for production. It may seem unusual for a movie deal to pave the way to a publishing deal, but Sam Malissa, who translated both novels, isn’t surprised.

“Isaka’s books are wildly popular in Japan, and the pitch for ‘Bullet Train’ is so simple — five criminals on a train, a suitcase full of money; who’s going to make it out alive?” Malissa says. “If you compare it to ‘Three Assassins,’ which is difficult to sum up, it’s easy to see why they went with ‘Bullet Train’ first.”

“Three Assassins” is told from alternating, interwoven points of view. The first is Suzuki, a math teacher whose wife was killed in a hit-and-run. The driver escapes punishment, thanks to him being the son of Terahara, the head of one of Tokyo’s most prominent crime families. Suzuki swears revenge, quitting his job to find work within Terahara’s “legitimate” company selling makeup products and diet drinks, which are actually laced with addictive substances that hook unsuspecting customers to buy more of them. Suzuki’s plan is almost immediately thwarted, however, when his wife’s killer is mysteriously pushed in front of a speeding car and murdered.

The story is also told from the perspectives of two professional assassins who become involved in the escalating conflict as Terahara swears to avenge his son’s death. It’s a fascinating tangled yarn that masterfully mixes genres — weaving together a double revenge tale, a ghost story, a philosophical tease on reality and a thrilling race to kill or be killed.

‘Three Assassins’ features plenty of twists like any great thriller, but Kotaro Isaka calls out the genre with sly nods to metafiction sprinkled throughout his novel. | OSAMU HOSHIKAWA

“‘Bullet Train’ feels like a Rube Goldberg machine, like when all the dominoes and random pieces gradually stack up and then eventually topple down,” Malissa says. “(But) ‘Three Assassins’ goes deeper, so there’s more psychological exploration of the characters, which adds nuanced sophistication to the action.”

Both novels showcase Isaka’s versatility as a writer and his skill as an entertainer, forging his own path as he merges literary fiction with high-octane fun.

Like any great thrillers, there are plenty of twists in both novels, but Isaka adds a layer of metafiction in “Three Assassins,” specifically for the reader. Thoughts from one character are actualized by another; references to books, movies and musicians — some real, some fictional — are scattered throughout the text as characters openly discuss their creative influences.

“It’s Isaka calling out the thriller genre,” Malissa says, “but he’s also playing with the reader and the complicity of creating an illusion to invite people into the world of story and fabulations.

“In Japan, there’s quite a divide with books funneled to the pulp lane or the serious lane, but Isaka is riding that line between entertainment and more serious fiction, playing with those boundaries and pushing against that division. I’m always appreciative when artists straddle lanes or push boundaries like he does.”